Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mattresses and couches have burned in East Lansing during the revelry that followed Michigan State’s football victory over Michigan. At least one car was overturned.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village. The license plate was even missing.

