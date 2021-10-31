Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family still awaiting the trial for their loved one, DeAnn Champion King, celebrated her birthday Saturday evening with a balloon release.

Family and friends gathered to remember King who was fatally stabbed by her husband in May 2019.

The victim’s sister says she wants to bring awareness to domestic violence and express her frustration with her sister’s case and how it is being handled.

“Especially on a day like today where it’s cold and you know it is Halloween,” expressed Chavala Robinson, sister of King. “So, I know people want to spend time with her kids and their family, but it means a lot that people are still trying to keep her name alive - and that people miss her and that they want to still celebrate the life that she lived because she was more than what just happened to her.”

After the plea hearing for Marcus King, the victim’s former husband, was delayed earlier this year and the current situation with the district attorney’s office, the family says they feel as if they are back at square one.

