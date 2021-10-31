Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family still awaiting the trial for their loved one, DeAnn Champion King, celebrated her birthday Saturday evening with a balloon release.

Family and friends gathered to remember King who was fatally stabbed by her husband in May 2019.

The victim’s sister says she wants to bring awareness to domestic violence and express her frustration with her sister’s case and how it is being handled.

“Especially on a day like today where it’s cold and you know it is Halloween,” expressed Chavala Robinson, sister of King. “So, I know people want to spend time with her kids and their family, but it means a lot that people are still trying to keep her name alive - and that people miss her and that they want to still celebrate the life that she lived because she was more than what just happened to her.”

After the plea hearing for Marcus King, the victim’s former husband, was delayed earlier this year and the current situation with the district attorney’s office, the family says they feel as if they are back at square one.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

Latest News

Judge Baker retires in the coming days
Limestone County Judge Bob Baker retiring after nearly 20 years
NAACP
NAACP meets with Commission Chairman over redistricting concerns
Autism Society of Alabama promotes Blue Pumpkin Project
Autism Society of Alabama promotes Blue Pumpkin Project
Bay County Branch of the NAACP celebrating 75th Anniversary (WJHG/WECP)
NAACP heavily criticizes Limestone County redistricting plan
Proposed redistricting plans in Limestone County
Limestone County set to vote on proposed redistricting plan