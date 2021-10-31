Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Biden’s job rating sinks below 50% a year before midterms

(Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Reporter-News via Reuters Co)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A majority of Americans now disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job as president, according to NBC News.

The new poll showed that 42% of Americans approve of Biden job performance but 54% disapprove. The survey also found that seven in ten adults, including half Democrats, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The new approval rating is seven points lower than it was in August. Compare that to his disapproval rating which increased six points since August.

Biden’s approval in this poll is lower than any other modern first-year president at a similar point in time, with one key exception of Donald Trump whose approval rating was just 37% in fall 2017.

These new numbers come a year before the midterm elections begin. The election will be a big test for Biden and the results will impact the last two years of his first term as president.

According to the poll, 47% of registered voters say they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 45% of voters say they want Republicans in charge. This number is unchanged since August. The GOP also has more enthusiastic voters with 69% of Republicans expressing high levels of interest in the midterms compared to Democrats’ 58%.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

Latest News

The best costumes of Halloween 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing
President Biden wraps up his time in Rome by focusing on combating global supply chain...
Biden touts breakthroughs on last day of G-20
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
‘Last, best hope’: UN climate summit opens in Glasgow