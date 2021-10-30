Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying possible suspect vehicle(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after a gunman shot her in the head Saturday morning, Jackson police say.

It happened on Cedars of Lebanon near Manhattan Park around I-55 and Hanging Moss Creek.

Investigators say a gunman walked up to a woman inside a vehicle and fired several rounds with an assault rifle.

The victim was hit in the head and was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are now looking for the vehicle they say the gunman got out of, captured by a witness.

If you have any information, call Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) if you’ve seen this vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Thursday night crash on University Drive
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries
Matthew Moran
Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing meth into the jail arrested on drug charges
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

Latest News

48's favorite Halloween candy
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle
WAFF 48 News is getting a face-lift!
New WAFF studio under construction
Man dies in car accident after crashing into concrete pillar