Two year old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a two-year-old girl was injured after being shot in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the toddler was shot near 1st Avenue SW. Police believe an argument between a group of men led to the shooting. The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital by private vehicle, where she is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have no one in custody so far.

