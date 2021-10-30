Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A FedEx employee is not in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The incident happened last Saturday morning while 41-year-old William Douglas Jr. or Hartselle was making a delivery in Tuscumbia. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Douglas was exiting his vehicle when he was struck by a car at about 9:35 a.m. on Old Highway 20.

Douglas has suffered a brain bleed, a partially collapsed lung and multiple fractures, according to his wife Holly. He has had a metal rod put into his leg and a plate in his arm and has been placed on a ventilator.

Troopers with ALEA’s highway patrol division have been investigating the incident since it occurred.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to our partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Thursday night crash on University Drive
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries
Matthew Moran
Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing meth into the jail arrested on drug charges
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

Latest News

Law enforcement in the state give a few tips on how to keep your children safe this Halloween.
Safety tips as you head out to Trick-or-Treat
WAFF 48 News is getting a face-lift!
New WAFF studio under construction
A Lauderdale County corrections deputy was arrested for bringing drugs into the jail.
Corrections deputy arrested, more arrests expected
Man dies in car accident after crashing into concrete pillar