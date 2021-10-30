Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A FedEx employee is not in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The incident happened last Saturday morning while 41-year-old William Douglas Jr. or Hartselle was making a delivery in Tuscumbia. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Douglas was exiting his vehicle when he was struck by a car at about 9:35 a.m. on Old Highway 20.

Douglas has suffered a brain bleed, a partially collapsed lung and multiple fractures, according to his wife Holly. He has had a metal rod put into his leg and a plate in his arm and has been placed on a ventilator.

Troopers with ALEA’s highway patrol division have been investigating the incident since it occurred.

