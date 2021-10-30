Shoals women politicians on perseverance and making history

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - From being the youngest to being the first.

All of these women all have one thing in common: being a woman politician in the Shoals.

“I love the people. I love that I can have the ability to bring about change to help also empower the people,” said Florence City Councilwoman, Kaytrina Simmons.

For the first time, each of these women all sat under one roof to share their stories of perseverance and making history with other Shoals women

“It is wonderful that we have the openness to those ideals and ideas that can come when we have equitability among the representation,” said Florence City Councilwoman, Michelle Eubanks.

This was made possible by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. The event was called “Together: Women of the Shoals.”

“We saw the opportunity. We ceased it and it was really great to be able to just pull them all in a room. Have a women in business program and just hear about their experiences in office,” said Olivia Bradford.

In 2020, Gina Clark was elected to the Muscle Shoals city council as the first woman on the council.

Now, each municipality has a woman representing them from Florence City council, Colbert County Commission, the mayor of Lexington, and more.

“We help each other. There are questions that are council members that are brand new this time. They don’t know how to respond or what to do so I am honored that they pick up the phone and they call me or message me. If I can help them and they don’t have to go through what I went through as far as that learning curve, I’m more than happy to do it all day long,” said Eubanks.

Truly better together.

