Sen. McConnell visits his hometown, Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A big-name GOP senator visited the Tennessee Valley, his hometown.

Senator Mitch McConnell visited Athens on Saturday to visit his childhood home, according to a post on the city’s official Facebook page. McConnell’s history runs deep in Athens. His great-uncle served as a probate judge and his family used to own the McConnell Funeral Home. The funeral home is still open on East Forrest Street, according to the funeral home’s website.

McConnell moved to Augusta, Georgia, with his family when he was eight. The move was due to his father, who served in the military, being stationed at Fort Gordon. Six years later, his family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where he attended duPont Manual High School and eventually the University of Louisville. McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984.

