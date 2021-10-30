Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light showers moving through this AM…

Turn those windshield wipers on and your lights while getting to your morning destination!

Showers will continue off and on this morning into afternoon with temperatures stagnant. Not much changes in the next several hours, including temperatures.

Highs in the 50s, with breezy winds. We will have a few longer ‘dry periods’ as we go throughout your Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday we will have sunshine and the 60s return… and the rain will be gone! It looks like a fantastic Halloween forecast this year, just a little cold for the kids.

The next 10 days brings the 60s, more rain, and then the 50s again.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Thursday night crash on University Drive
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident
Army Captain Justin Owens with wife and two daughters.
Army soldier surprises daughter at school after being deployed in Texas for 13 months
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Federal contractors for ULA have until end of business on October 29 to get first shot

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
Forecast
Showers continue Friday afternoon
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon
WAFF's Friday Morning Forecast