NWSCC bringing back athletic program after a decade

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been ten years since Northwest Shoals community college has had an athletic program but come fall 2022 so many supporters will be filling these bleachers again for the return of baseball and softball,

On these walls you’ll find the history of Northwest Shoals Community College athletic program and after 10 years, they’ll be writing more history with a new athletic program.

“We’re real excited to be announcing that we’re bringing back athletics to Northwest-Shoals community college,” said NWSCC Interim President Dr. Chris Cox.

NWSCC Interim President Dr. Chris Cox announced that Baseball and softball will return in fall 2022.

He said that they received approval from the National Junior college athletic association to reinstate on Friday.

“We got a lot of work to do but this team and this community is ready and we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get the work done and we’re going to prepare this campus where athletics can be played specifically in baseball and softball,” said Cox.

For many people, this program returning is more than just about the sport.

One former athlete said that the program and his coach gave him life skills beyond the mound

“He gave me an opportunity to play baseball. He taught me how to be a man. He taught me how to go about everyday life in the right way. How to have character and how to coach and make your ministry the platform you’ve been given and impact others around you.”

Dr. Cox said they will award about 24 scholarships for each baseball and softball teams.

The work to get the players on the field is coming from the 30 million dollars that’s being invested into the college for renovations and facility upgrades.

“We want to try to be the first to have artificial turf fields that will be completely artificial turf out here and that’ll be apart of our 30 million dollar plan, yes,” said Cox.

