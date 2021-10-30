NAACP meets with Commission Chairman over redistricting concerns

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In Limestone County, commissioners will vote on their new redistricting plan on Monday. But, their new plan is receiving backlash from the NAACP.

According to the group, the new map intentionally dilutes black voters in the county, specifically in District 3. On Friday, the NAACP met with Commission Chairman Collin Daly to discuss their concerns. A lot of the conversation could not be disclosed due to ongoing negotiations, but Alabama State NAACP President Benard Simelton says they just want their voices to be heard.

The plan would move around 1,500 African Americans out of District 3, the district with the heaviest black population.

“Based on the number of people they moved, we think it was certainly not by accident,” said Simelton.

Simelton says the current plan does not give African Americans the ability to elect a person of their choice and dilutes their vote, which violates Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“We pointed out what we considered flaws and errors in their plan and of course the hope is that during the meeting on Monday, that they will take into consideration our concerns,” said Simelton.

Simelton says with the growth Limestone County is experiencing, it can still achieve equality across the county. Overall, The NAACP wants the commission to go back to the drawing board with the redistricting plan.

“I think if they will work with us and not approve this plan on Monday, then we can reach some kind of agreement that’s acceptable to everyone,” said Simelton.

Simelton tells me if the commission goes forward with the current plan on Monday, they’re going to look into the violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Furthermore, the NAACP will look at what legal action it can take to prevent the redistricting plan from going into effect.

