Murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison over $30

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Bernie Delinski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man fought back tears in a Lauderdale County courtroom after confessing that he shoot a man over a $30 drug debt.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Judge Gil Self sentenced Randy Sanchez to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of Jose D’Leon.

D’Leon’s body was found in his apartment on North Wood Avenue in Florence in 2018. The plea agreement between Sanchez and prosecutors states he cannot appeal the case.

“The events that happened shouldn’t have taken place and I’ll pay for it the rest of my life,” said Sanchez. “I relive it every day. I confess I did it and say I’m sorry.”

Vincent C. Fuqua is also charged with murder in the case.

Sanchez was arrested in December 2018 and had been out on a $50,000 bond, but self revoked the bond earlier this year after marijuana was found at several locations at his residence during a drug bust.

Find more on this story from our partners at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

