More than 10 bales of cotton burned in farm fire

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, more than 100 bales of cotton caught fire at an area farm near Highway 72.

Around 8:10 a.m., the Hollywood Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the fire.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke, flames, and bales of cotton on fire.

“Two of the cotton pickers machines were on fire, and because there was nothing to do for the cotton, we went to the machines first and put the equipment out and then extinguished the cotton out,” said Hollywood Fire Chief, Patrick Allen.

Allen said the smoke was so high; drivers couldn’t see on the highway.

As a result, he said 105 cotton bales were destroyed, and it took fire crews almost four hours to get the fire out.

“We really don’t know how long it was burning, and the wind could have been a factor yesterday, and we don’t know what started it, but it could have been a heat process or something like that,” said Allen.

Allen said because of the severity of the fire and devastation, he said it could take several days before the smoke is gone.

He said he encourages drivers to use caution and be alert; as they continue to monitor and investigate the cause.

