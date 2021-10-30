Man found dead in alleyway, Birmingham Police are investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an incident occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Police say at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Avenue L on report of a ShotSpotter alert indicating multiple rounds of shots were fired.

Officers were patrolling an alleyway when they observed a man lying unresponsive in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

Currently, there is no one in custody. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, according to police.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 87th murder investigation of 2021 with 12 justifiable death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.