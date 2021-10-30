Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man found dead in alleyway, Birmingham Police are investigating

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an incident occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Police say at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Avenue L on report of a ShotSpotter alert indicating multiple rounds of shots were fired.

Officers were patrolling an alleyway when they observed a man lying unresponsive in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sample HTML block

google map in website

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

Currently, there is no one in custody. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, according to police.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 87th murder investigation of 2021 with 12 justifiable death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Thursday night crash on University Drive
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries
Matthew Moran
Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing meth into the jail arrested on drug charges
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

Latest News

WAFF 48 News is getting a face-lift!
New WAFF studio under construction
Man dies in car accident after crashing into concrete pillar
Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
Saturday morning forecast
Light showers in the Valley Saturday morning; sunshine returns for Halloween