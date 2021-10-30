Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man dies in car accident after crashing into concrete pillar

(unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Jasper man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA said at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, October 29, Ryan Knight, 28, was fatally injured when the 2005 Volvo S60 he was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.

Knight was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on 3rd Street, approximately one mile north of Sipsey.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Thursday night crash on University Drive
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries
Matthew Moran
Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing meth into the jail arrested on drug charges
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

Latest News

WAFF 48 News is getting a face-lift!
New WAFF studio under construction
Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
File photo of police lights
Man found dead in alleyway, Birmingham Police are investigating
Saturday morning forecast
Light showers in the Valley Saturday morning; sunshine returns for Halloween