Limestone County Judge Bob Baker retiring after nearly 20 years

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly two decades on the bench in Limestone County, Judge Bob Baker is putting down the gavel Nov. 2. On Friday, the community celebrated the long-time judge at his retirement party.

Baker spent three years as a District Judge before being elected Circuit Court Judge three times. Judge Baker has spent countless hours hard at work at the courthouse and presided over some of Limestone County’s biggest cases. But, Baker says it’s the relationships that he’s made that he will miss the most.

“I work with good people and I’ll miss them more than anything. The work, I enjoyed, but I’ll miss the people,” said Baker.

After graduating from law school at the University of Alabama, Judge Baker practiced law around the state, and eventually practiced in Athens before being elected judge.

“I’m not from here, I didn’t think that that was a chance, but they took me in like the native son so, it worked out,” said Baker.

Baker says he has many good memories at the courthouse and he’s presided over many high-profile cases. He says one of the hardest cases to preside over and one of his first, was Farron Barksdale’s. Baker says that case made a huge impact on Limestone County.

“He was a mentally ill man, and he lured two Athens Police Officers to his house and then shot them down in cold blood. And that was hard because I knew the officers, and obviously the impact on the community, that was difficult,” said Baker.

Through the years, Baker has seen the growth of Limestone County firsthand and watched as it impacted the court system. Baker says it led to an obvious change in volume and says watching the jury demographic change has been interesting as well.

“When I came here about 26 years ago, we had farmers, Saginaw workers, professionals, your typical mix. Now when I strike a jury, I’ve got engineers, computer scientists, physicists, military,” said Baker.

Judge Baker says the most difficult part of his job, was always divorcing and sentencing people. Through the highs and lows of the job, Judge Baker thanks Limestone County for trusting him and treating him like family.

As for what’s next for Judge Baker, he says he and his wife plan to travel, play “bad” golf, and enjoy life.

