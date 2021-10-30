Deals
Light showers in the Valley Saturday morning; sunshine returns for Halloween

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to light showers in the Valley so turn those windshield wipers on and your lights while getting to your morning destination!

Showers will continue off and on this morning into the afternoon with temperatures stagnant. Not much changes in the next several hours, including temperatures.

Highs are in the 50s, with breezy winds. We will have a few ‘dry periods’ throughout your Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday we will have sunshine and the 60s return! It looks like a fantastic Halloween forecast this year, just a little cold for the kids.

The next 10 days brings the 60s, more rain, and then the 50s again.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

