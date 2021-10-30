Jackson County small businesses COVID relief funds being distributed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - $500,000 in Cares Act Funding is now available to 39 Jackson County small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Thanks to the Jackson County Commission in Partnership with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Economic Development Authority and Neighborhood Concepts, Inc., and the CARES Act’s Community Development Block Grant – CV Program.

In the height of the pandemic, Joy Delivering Soco owner Javad Watson moved from Florida to Scottsboro.

“It was very testing and hard to start a business during that time,” said Watson.

But with the help of his Wife and Co-owner Tiffany Watson, their food truck business was able to stay afloat thanks to new marketing strategies they implemented to help generate more customers.

After a few months, Javad said he had to increase his prices due to the cost of food skyrocketing.

“I had a rib plate that was $12, then I had to change it to $14 because the price of pork went up, and people didn’t realize that because before, I would pay $9 for a slab then pay about $18,” said Watson.

Watson will receive $7,500. He said he plans to purchase a new refrigerator and stock up on supplies.

Jones Light Furniture and Appliance in Stevenson faced similar challenges during the pandemic.

Owner Angela Stewart Salehy said they couldn’t order merchandise and had to close two of their showrooms.

“When the pandemic was really hitting hard here in Jackson County, we had no merchandise coming. A lot of our vendors were closed, they had short drivers, and it was a terrible nightmare for us,” said Salehy.

Salehy will receive $5,000 to help purchase more merchandise

In total, 39 businesses received funding from $500 to $10,500.

Relief fund checks can be picked up next week at the Jackson County Courthouse November 1-5.

