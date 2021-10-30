Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away, according to Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter.
Lassetter said Crabtree passed away after he lost his battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, October 30. She said Crabtree was battling the virus since October 2. Crabtree was 65-years-old.
Crabtree was with Ider Police since 2011.
Statement from Mayor Lassetter:
“Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Chief Buddy Crabtree. He was a huge part of our Town and was loved by so many. As Mayor, I was blessed to have worked with a Chief that cared so much for his people & worked countless hours. He was a wonderful teacher & mentor. He will be greatly missed.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.