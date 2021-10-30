Deals
Advertisement

How Thanksgiving could be most expensive holiday in history affects local food banks

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you have heard WAFF doing stories about the rising prices.

In fact, the American Farm Bureau says this will be the most expensive holiday in history when it comes to grocery prices.

But what about the people that need your help?

According to the Farm Bureau, the average cost of preparing Thanksgiving dinner in 2020 was about $47, and it’s expected to cost up to 5% more this year.

That extra five percent makes a big difference for local food banks like the Help Cent Pantry here in the Shoals

“I’m not expecting the kinds of donations that we’ve had in the past. If the thanksgiving items are more expensive then the families are going to be spending all of their money on their own Thanksgiving dinners and they aren’t going to have the extra money to buy one give one,” said Cindy Young.

It can also mean more families visiting food banks this year.

Young said they have more new families needing help than ever before.

“I’m doing my best to get extra food in. It’s hard to keep extra food available when we’re giving it out as fast as it’s coming in,” said Young.

Extra food like these holiday food boxes she was able get for the month of November from The food Bank of North Alabama.

The Food Bank of North Alabama is a big distributor to food banks like The Help Center Food Pantry.

Jeff Johnson said that they aren’t seeing much impact from the supply chain problems.

“We’re not particularly concerned. Our supply chain partners have taken care of us. We just haven’t seen a lot of the shortages that you seem to see on the news,” said Johnson.

But they are still depending heavily on local food drives like the WAFF Can-o-thon, and community generosity.

“The biggest thing anyone can do is go on our website and make a contribution,” said Johnson.

“We have had some kind and gracious people that have brought food but not nearly on the scale that we saw last year. I have faith that it’ll happen. I just have to believe,” said Young.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

