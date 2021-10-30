How to check sex-offender registry before Halloween

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is one of the few states that doesn’t have laws regarding sex offenders and Halloween.

Other states forbid convicted offenders from turning on their porch lights, handing out candy, or even driving after dark on Halloween night.

If you want to find out if there’s a sex offender on your trick or treat route this weekend here in Lauderdale that just takes one click. When you download the local Sheriff’s Office app.

From ghosts to goblins Halloween can be a pretty spooky night, but for many kids, it’s about the treats rather than the tricks.

The Lauderdale County sheriff’s office wants parents to pay attention to where their kids are getting their candy.

“Something that a parent is well advised to do is to make sure they are aware if they need to be careful in some areas,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.

There are 98 registered sex offenders in Lauderdale County.

“They live throughout the county. Several live in the city of Florence others live out in the county,” said Singleton.

In Sheffield, Tuscumbia, and Muscle Shoals combined there are 116 registered sex offenders.

In Alabama, sex offenders don’t have to identify themselves to trick-or-treaters or to parents on the holiday.

There’s no law that stops them from turning on their porch lights and passing out candy unlike in neighboring states like Tennessee.

Registered sex offenders there can’t even decorate their homes for Halloween.

But to check the neighborhoods you’re trick or treating in it’s quite simple.

“We have an app that has a direct link to the sex offenders registry. The Lauderdale County sheriff’s office app,” said Singleton.

For other counties, you can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies website

“You can look it up by county. You can look it up by city and see who the sex offenders are and where they live in your community,” said Singleton.

You can search close proximity or the entire city.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.