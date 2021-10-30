Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a shooting that occurred in the Lester Community of Limestone County.

According to Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, the shooting happened off of Craig Chapel Road Saturday. At this time, we don’t know if deputies are investigating this as a homicide or an accidental death.

This is a developing story, when we learn more we will let you know.

