Clearing out for Halloween Sunday

After a very gray and gloomy day, drizzle and mist pockets will slowly come to an end this evening with mostly cloudy skies staying with us overnight.

Breezy winds will die down and lows will drop into the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday. We will start off Halloween with mostly cloudy skies before the cloud deck will gradually thin out into the afternoon, highs will be comfortable in the middle 60s. Trick or treating weather looks perfect with fair skies and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with Monday morning temperatures in the middle 40s. The work week will start off very comfortable with highs in the low to middle 60s and mainly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.

Cloud cover will move in for Wednesday along with scattered rain showers, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday looks cloudy, gloomy and damp with off and on rain showers and much cooler temperatures in the low to middle 50s. We will have to watch for the possibility of some wintry precip Thursday overnight into Friday morning, this is still very uncertain at this time. Friday is mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s with a few rain showers! Frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday morning with lows around 36 degrees. Check back for the latest forecast updates!

