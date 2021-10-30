Deals
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

The park is open and operating as scheduled.
Come See What's New at Dollywood
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An air conditioning unit on the roof of a building at Dollywood caught fire around 2 p.m. Saturday, a spokesperson with Dollywood told WVLT News. The building was not occupied and was closed, they said.

“No one was in the proximity and Dollywood employees had the fire under control before Pigeon Forge Fire Department arrived,” the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported.

Previously, Sgt. Phillip E. Davis with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said “the barn at gate four” caught fire. Employees from businesses nearby the park told WVLT News that they saw smoke and fire engines responding to the fire.

The park is open and operating as scheduled.

This is a developing story.

