Birmingham PD: 6-year-old not shot, suffers minor injuries

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-year-old suffered minor injuries Friday night after a gun shot was reported according to authorities with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Birmingham Police say the child was not actually shot, police haven’t said much about what happened, but advised that medical staff at a local hospital checked the child and that officers did not believe he was hurt in a shooting.

Birmingham police and fire authorities were called to a scene in the 3400 block of 33rd Place North to investigate initial reports of a shooting late Friday night.

