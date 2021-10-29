Deals
University Drive crash results in 1 death, 3 injuries

Thursday night crash on University Drive
Thursday night crash on University Drive(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday evening.

At 11:15 p.m. on October 28, a car with four people inside crashed on University Drive at Lancewood Drive.

One person in the car died from injuries sustained during the crash. Three others are in various condition levels at Huntsville Hospital. All four of these people were in the same vehicle at the time of the accident.

HPD investigators are looking for the at-fault driver who reportedly left the scene following the crash. Officers believe speed is a factor in the crash.

No further information is available right now as the crash remains under investigation.

