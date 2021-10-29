Deals
TOO CUTE! Precious UAB babies dressed for Halloween

UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU babies UAB supports "Back-to-Sleep" and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.
UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU babies UAB supports "Back-to-Sleep" and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.(UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not get much cuter than babies dressed up in Halloween costumes.

The babies at the UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU were dressed in costumes for Halloween. See if you can spot the unicorn and the sock monkey!

UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep” and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.

