Temporary medical workers added to Huntsville Hospital staff

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Almost two months ago, Governor Kay Ivey allocated millions of dollars in CARES Act funds to helping the ongoing nursing shortage. Now, we’re starting to see the results of that money.

According to Huntsville Hospital Marketing Director, Jennifer Lapidus, they got six new temporary staff members. She says four nurses and two respiratory therapists are joining the team. These are travel positions and they will only be here for six weeks.

Ivey passed this funding when ICUs across the state were overflowing with COVID-19 patients. At one, point there was at least 60 patients who needed an ICU bed. At its peak, Huntsville Hospital had upwards of 40 patients in the ICU. On October 28, it reported 12 patients in the ICU.

Concern over the coronavirus is still high right now. Many are worried it could surge again with the holidays just like in 2020.

One Huntsville Hospital nurse tells me being fully staffed is necessary to giving the best care as possible. Licensed Practical Nurse, Andrew Pittman, said “So you have 20 patients, doctors can see them and they’re checking the specifics, but the nurses are taking the majority of their care. So, I think they have a big, important role in taking care of patients.”

Lapidus says she’s appreciative for the short-term help and that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline.

