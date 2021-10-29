Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Showers continue Friday afternoon

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF48)
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers will continue off and on this afternoon into the evening with temperatures staying stagnant.

We will get breaks in the rain for parts of your evening, but rain will pick back up. Not much changes in the next several hours. Highs in the 50s, with breezy winds.

Saturday we will see a similar set up with relief in the form of sunshine and the 60s making their way back into the forecast by Sunday.

The next 10 days brings the 60s, more rain, and then the 50s again.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Marshall County Sheriff's at Asbury High School.
Officials in Albertville, Marshall Counties warn parents about social media threats
2 man safe following water rescue
Two men safe following Morgan County boating accident
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Persais Anna Eastup
Have you seen her?

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon
WAFF's Friday Morning Forecast
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Today
Friday Morning Forecast