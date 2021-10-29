Showers continue Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers will continue off and on this afternoon into the evening with temperatures staying stagnant.

We will get breaks in the rain for parts of your evening, but rain will pick back up. Not much changes in the next several hours. Highs in the 50s, with breezy winds.

Saturday we will see a similar set up with relief in the form of sunshine and the 60s making their way back into the forecast by Sunday.

The next 10 days brings the 60s, more rain, and then the 50s again.

