Scottsboro leaders begin planning stages of two possible development projects

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro leaders are vying to start two new building projects:

a new development next to Goose Pond Industrial Park

an expanded walking trail.

Right now, they’re both still in the planning stages.

Mayor Jim McCamy says the city had to change the zoning from residential to commercial for the potential Goose Park development. He says an interested buyer for the land has come forward but the bidding process is ongoing right now so he couldn’t say anything about the buyer or product.

Mayor McCamy wants to bring in new businesses as well as more recreational activities. Right now, there’s a trail that runs around the city’s recreational parks and Veterans Memorial Park. McCamy says he wants to extend this at least eight miles long all the way to Goose Pond.

Right now, McCamy says they’re applying for a $400,000 grant that would start this process.

It would add half a mile to the trail. It would end at Roseberry Street at the intersection of Highway 72 and 279.

McCamy said because of quarantine and social distance policies, he saw a lot more residents take to nature.

“People are looking at more outdoor activities. And, this is this is perfect to address those particular issues. One, it gives us healthy outdoor activities, it connects the downtown area with our Goose Pond area. And again, with Singing River Trail.”

McCamy says he wants to add walking and biking capabilities to this trail as well. He says if they get the grant they would start shoveling dirt in the next few months.

