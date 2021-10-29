NAACP heavily criticizes Limestone County redistricting plan

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission is set to vote on its new redistricting plan Monday. But, the NAACP is not happy with the proposal, and the complaints heavily revolve around District 3.

Historically, District 3 has the heaviest African American population in Limestone County. The new plan would have roughly 1,500 black people shifted to a different district. This would change the black population there from 20% to 17%.

The NAACP says that was intentional, to prohibit black voters from electing their top candidates. The Commission says this was not intentional, and the plan is just what’s best for Limestone County financially. NAACP leaders are saying this is a violation of democracy.

“Our Limestone County Commission has decided to continue the vestiges of racism in the form of a redrawn map,” said Limestone County NAACP Political Action Chair Diane Steele.

The NAACP says the Commission knew the redistricting plan would decrease the black population in District 3.

“They are taking people out of the district and are disproportionate, they’re taking black people out at a disproportion number then they are the white counterparts,” said Alabama State NAACP President Benard Simelton.

Simelton says the proposed plan prohibits black people from electing the person of their choice. But, County Engineer Marc Massey says this was not done intentionally. The county has to have equal population in each district while decreasing the impact of road miles.

“The easiest way to do that is within the city population because a district wouldn’t increase their number of road miles to be maintained,” said Massey.

Commission Chairman Collin Daly says redistricting benefits the rural parts of the county. He says the engineering department handles this to take the political part out of the decision. The map increases the population in the western part of the county. Many of the changes would take place in Athens city limits.

“You have to go by what the law says, and the law says we have to be broke down into four districts by population and there’s not a lot of annexation going on in the western part of the county,” said Daly.

Steele says they want the map re-drawn.

“Limestone County is one of the leading growth capitols in North Alabama, and this map will become an embarrassment for our county for years to come,” said Steele.

The NAACP is asking the commission to delay Monday’s vote on this map. The group wants the 1,500 black voters restored to District 3, and also desire an increase in the number of districts to create a predominately black district. Chairman Daly says he is meeting with the NAACP Friday and is willing to look at all possible options.

