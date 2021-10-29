Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

NAACP heavily criticizes Limestone County redistricting plan

“Limestone County is one of the leading growth capitols in North Alabama, and this map will become an embarrassment for our county for years to come,”
Bay County Branch of the NAACP celebrating 75th Anniversary (WJHG/WECP)
Bay County Branch of the NAACP celebrating 75th Anniversary (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission is set to vote on its new redistricting plan Monday. But, the NAACP is not happy with the proposal, and the complaints heavily revolve around District 3.

Historically, District 3 has the heaviest African American population in Limestone County. The new plan would have roughly 1,500 black people shifted to a different district. This would change the black population there from 20% to 17%.

The NAACP says that was intentional, to prohibit black voters from electing their top candidates. The Commission says this was not intentional, and the plan is just what’s best for Limestone County financially. NAACP leaders are saying this is a violation of democracy.

“Our Limestone County Commission has decided to continue the vestiges of racism in the form of a redrawn map,” said Limestone County NAACP Political Action Chair Diane Steele.

The NAACP says the Commission knew the redistricting plan would decrease the black population in District 3.

“They are taking people out of the district and are disproportionate, they’re taking black people out at a disproportion number then they are the white counterparts,” said Alabama State NAACP President Benard Simelton.

Simelton says the proposed plan prohibits black people from electing the person of their choice. But, County Engineer Marc Massey says this was not done intentionally. The county has to have equal population in each district while decreasing the impact of road miles.

“The easiest way to do that is within the city population because a district wouldn’t increase their number of road miles to be maintained,” said Massey.

Commission Chairman Collin Daly says redistricting benefits the rural parts of the county. He says the engineering department handles this to take the political part out of the decision. The map increases the population in the western part of the county. Many of the changes would take place in Athens city limits.

“You have to go by what the law says, and the law says we have to be broke down into four districts by population and there’s not a lot of annexation going on in the western part of the county,” said Daly.

Steele says they want the map re-drawn.

“Limestone County is one of the leading growth capitols in North Alabama, and this map will become an embarrassment for our county for years to come,” said Steele.

The NAACP is asking the commission to delay Monday’s vote on this map. The group wants the 1,500 black voters restored to District 3, and also desire an increase in the number of districts to create a predominately black district. Chairman Daly says he is meeting with the NAACP Friday and is willing to look at all possible options.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Latest News

Proposed redistricting plans in Limestone County
Limestone County set to vote on proposed redistricting plan
Restaurant worker shortage in Florence
Great Resignation hitting restaurant industry hard
Police searching for missing teen
Police searching for missing teen
Attorney General comments on vaccine requirements
Attorney General comments on vaccine requirements