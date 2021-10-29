Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Mason’s Pumpkin Patch created to remember 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run

“Everyone got involved. Friends, family, even people I don’t even know.”
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A memorial now sits on the side of East Limestone Road where 16-year-old Mason Conzelos was killed in a hit-and-run in August.

“This is Mason’s Pumpkin Patch. I just wanted to do something to keep his memory alive,” said Mason’s mother, Elyssa Dufrene.

She says the memorial was created by the community where he passed away.

“Everyone got involved. Friends, family, even people I don’t even know,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says she wants good to come out of this tragedy.

“It makes it worth it. A minister at one of the churches stopped one day and mentioned how four of the students gave their lives to Christ,” said Dufrene.

Days after the accident, a suspect came forward to investigators stating they hit something that night, but they weren’t sure what. But, a new suspect has now come forward, a 26-year-old woman with her attorney with a statement to investigators. However, no official charges have been filed.

Either way, Dufrene is prepared for closure.

“It’s a blessing. People who lose loved ones sometimes never find their loved ones or they never find who commits the injustice. But, it doesn’t bring much closure,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says she wants everyone to know there is life even after death.

“It doesn’t have to mean it’s the end of life. A lot of times it is the beginning of life for a lot of people,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says anyone can add to the memorial and the theme will change with the seasons.

State troopers with ALEA are handling this hit-and-run investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Latest News

Burglary suspect
Deputies searching for Toney burglary suspect
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Federal contractors for ULA have until end of business on October 29 to get first shot
DeKalb County Schools
DeKalb County Schools demand refund money from Musical Destinations after band field trips were canceled
Army Captain Justin Owens with wife and two daughters.
Army soldier surprises daughter at school after being deployed in Texas for 13 months