Mason’s Pumpkin Patch created to remember 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A memorial now sits on the side of East Limestone Road where 16-year-old Mason Conzelos was killed in a hit-and-run in August.

“This is Mason’s Pumpkin Patch. I just wanted to do something to keep his memory alive,” said Mason’s mother, Elyssa Dufrene.

She says the memorial was created by the community where he passed away.

“Everyone got involved. Friends, family, even people I don’t even know,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says she wants good to come out of this tragedy.

“It makes it worth it. A minister at one of the churches stopped one day and mentioned how four of the students gave their lives to Christ,” said Dufrene.

Days after the accident, a suspect came forward to investigators stating they hit something that night, but they weren’t sure what. But, a new suspect has now come forward, a 26-year-old woman with her attorney with a statement to investigators. However, no official charges have been filed.

Either way, Dufrene is prepared for closure.

“It’s a blessing. People who lose loved ones sometimes never find their loved ones or they never find who commits the injustice. But, it doesn’t bring much closure,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says she wants everyone to know there is life even after death.

“It doesn’t have to mean it’s the end of life. A lot of times it is the beginning of life for a lot of people,” said Dufrene.

Dufrene says anyone can add to the memorial and the theme will change with the seasons.

State troopers with ALEA are handling this hit-and-run investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.