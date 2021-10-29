Deals
Man faces sex crime charges after allegedly raping minor in Huntsville

Myron Lopez
Myron Lopez(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Washington D.C. man is facing sex crime charges after allegedly raping a runaway teen in Huntsville. He is also accused of making child pornography.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Myron Lopez was charged with the Production of Child Pornography and Transportation of a Minor for Sex.

Court documents say the 15-year-old teen had previously run away and was found in Washington D.C. by police with Lopez. On Oct. 7, police and child protective services issued a critically missing child flyer. On Oct. 14, the victim called her sister, who is listed as her legal guardian, but Lopez took the phone away and hung up on her.

Officials pinged the phone and the victim was later found at an apartment in Birmingham by the USMS Fugitive Task Force along with the FBI Birmingham Division.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lopez on state charges for interference with child custody. The victim later told officials she was taken to Huntsville where she was allegedly raped by Lopez.

Documents say the victim was asked on multiple occasions to send him sexually explicit images. Lopez would also text her sexual images of himself.

On Oct. 27, forensic analysis was performed on Lopez’s device where a video and an image of the victim were found.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

