Limestone County set to vote on proposed redistricting plan

Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey says the goal is to equalize the number of residents in each district, while minimizing the road miles to be maintained.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Commissioners are evaluating a new redistricting plan next week. The proposed plan specifically focuses on rapid growth in the eastern part of the county.

Commission Chairman Collin Daly says they had to look at a way to redistrict where everybody gets equal representation.

“We looked at several different scenarios and you know, we had several different plans but this was the way that it was least impacted on the road miles that each district commissioner has,” said Daly.

Daly says commissioners consulted heavily with the County’s engineering department in developing the redistricting plan. Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey says the goal is to equalize the number of residents in each district while minimizing the road miles to be maintained.

“Each district gets the same funding and so in order to equitably maintain the roads...that really became a necessity,” said Massey.

Massey says the slowest area of population growth was in District 4 and the western portion of the county. Redistricting will likely lead to a population increase for that district. Daly says leaders elected to focus district changes within the city limits of Athens.

“When it changes within the city limits, it has the least impact on the rural parts of the county. You know you want to try to get as much representation per dollar, per your buck, per the road mile you can get. Were doing what’s best for Limestone County we think as a whole, money wise,”

The new proposed redistricting plan is set to be voted on at the Limestone County Commission meeting Monday Nov. 1.

