Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing meth into the jail arrested on drug charges

Matthew Moran
Matthew Moran(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County Corrections Deputy accused of bringing contraband into the jail was arrested on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Corrections Deputy Matthew Moran is arrested and faces charges related to controlled substances. Deputy Moran has been employed with Lauderdale County’s Office for one year.

The arrest comes after a two-week investigation on allegations he was bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. At the time of his arrest, a package, which Moran was to deliver to inmates at the detention center, was confiscated by a deputy. The package contained crystal meth, according to LCSO.

Moran is charged with Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband.

Deputies say other arrests related to this incident are expected in the coming days

