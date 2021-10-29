Deals
Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KWTX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities are warning its customers of a new scam.

According to HU, scammers are calling customers saying they are owed a rebate. The scammer later asks for the customer’s banking information so the money can be deposited. HU said if you receive this type of call, you should not give any personal information to the caller, but you should hang up.

If you receive this type of call you are advised to notify the company at 256-535-1200.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

