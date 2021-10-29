Deals
Hartselle man in critical condition after Colbert County crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man is in critical condition following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash last Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m. on October 23, a 2019 Toyota Avalon collided with a pedestrian exiting a delivery truck on Highway 20 just north of Muscle Shoals. Michael Savage, age 49 of Leighton, was driving the Toyota at the time of the crash.

William Douglas, Jr., age 41 of Hartselle, was identified as the pedestrian struck.

Douglas was transported to North Mississippi Medical center for further treatment.

Nothing further is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

