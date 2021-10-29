Great Resignation hitting restaurant industry hard

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - You see the signs: “Hiring now,” but the reality is businesses all over just can’t find the people.

”Extremely hard,” said Vertillo’s Pizza, owner, Marlene Patrick.

She’s referring to hiring people.

“Everybody will call. They say they want to set up an interview and then they won’t show,” said Patrick.

She opened their new location two weeks ago but it’s not open all the way for business quite yet

“What we’re doing actually is if you walk in, we’ll take your order but we can’t do phone orders and it’s a shame because we’re losing thousands of dollars because of it,” said Patrick.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.1 percent of Alabamians quit their job in August. Adding to the number of people joining what is being called the “great resignation.”

Patrick said she pays every employee $8 an hour plus tip-sharing across the board.

She said it’s close to $16 an hour when you add in tips but that still doesn’t work.

“They’ll say they love it but then they don’t come back,” said Patrick.

She isn’t the only company that has raised its wages in the last year to try to get more employees.

A cashier at McDonald’s starts out at $9.50 an hour compared to $8.00 before COVID-19. Chick-fil-a pays $13 an hour compared to $12 last year but the shortage of workers in the restaurant industry continues.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can. We’ve got to survive,” said Patrick.

