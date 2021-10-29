Deals
Friday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Light showers moving through this AM…

Turn those windshield wipers on and your lights while getting to your morning destination!

Showers will continue off and on this morning into afternoon with temperatures stagnant. If you walk out the door this crisp morning and think… Wow, this is great… you’re going to love the forecast. Not much changes in the next several hours, including temperatures.

Highs in the 50s, with breezy winds.

Saturday we will see a similar set up with relief in the form of sunshine and the 60s making their way back into the forecast by Sunday.

The next 10 days brings the 60s, more rain, and then the 50s again.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

