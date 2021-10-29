Deals
DeKalb County Schools demand refund money from Musical Destinations after band field trips were canceled

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Schools are demanding refunds from a Central Florida Travel Company after the pandemic canceled field trips for the band programs.

It was a dream trip to Washington D.C. and Atlanta for the DeKalb County school bands.

But that’s when the pandemic hit, and Musical Destinations travel company canceled the trips.

Lyles said around $60,000 was paid by students at Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Sylvania, and Plainville.

Only $19,000 was refunded to Plainville, and now parents want answers.

“This is money that they have worked hard for, and students have worked jobs to save up for this, and parents worked to put down these deposits. For that to be gone and not know when you will get it back is difficult,” said Lyles.

Lyles said schools in the district have used Musical Destinations previously and never had any issues.

WAFF 48 also tried contacting the company too, with no luck

The town of Springville Alabama filed a lawsuit against the company in February. The Jefferson County school told WBRC that they are out more than $100,000 after plans to play at Disney and Universal were canceled.

WAFF 48 also checked the Better Business Bureau website. The company has 9 complaints from other school districts about not receiving refunds. 4 of those complaints are from the last year.

Lyles said Musical Destinations did send them documentation about getting a refund.

“They did send a google form on how to collect information on how to best receive the money, and I think they just ran out of money to return all of the deposits t the organizations,” said Lyles.

Lyles said the school attorneys have been in contact with the travel company and said Musical Destinations has filed for bankruptcy.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed.

