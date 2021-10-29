Deals
Autism Society of Alabama promotes Blue Pumpkin Project

By Kellie Miller
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Oct. 31, superheroes, dragons and princesses will be knocking on your doors for that heaping handful of candy!

But, not everybody can say the magic words “trick or treat” or even thank you on Halloween and that’s why the Autism Society of Alabama is trying to spread the message about the Blue Pumpkin Project.

“Nearly 40 percent of children with autism are nonverbal,” said Jenny Morris, the development coordinator for the Autism Society of Alabama. “And we have other people in our community that are nonverbal for other reasons. So the blue pumpkin is to promote awareness to these children with autism and to these children and people that are nonverbal.”

The Blue Pumpkin Project was started by a mother who spent years explaining that her child couldn’t speak. Her son would run up to homes on Halloween and she was always by his side. But, she wanted to give him a sense of freedom on the fun night and eventually posted online about her son carrying a blue pumpkin. The post was then shared by national autism organizations.

Morris and her son showed off their blue pumpkins at a trunk or treat event in town. She said the Blue Pumpkin Project is near and dear to their hearts at the Autism Society of Alabama.

“We hope to make everybody aware that if they are carrying a blue pumpkin and they approach your house, they may not say trick or treat, they may not say thank you but they still want to participate in Halloween,” Morris said. “Halloween is a time of fun and family for children and for everyone. I have an adult with autism and we still enjoy Halloween.”

You can get the blue pumpkins at a variety of stores such as Target or Walmart. If your child or a family member uses a blue pumpkin on Halloween, you are encouraged to post some photos on social media with the hashtag #bluepumpkinproject and tag the Autism Society of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

