Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Army soldier surprises daughter at school after being deployed in Texas for 13 months

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sweet surprise between a father and daughter.

“I missed a birthday, but I won’t miss this one,” said Captain Justin Owens.

For 13 months, Army Captain Justin Owens was deployed in Texas. During that time, Captain Owens was only able to see his family by FaceTiming them.

But on Thursday, he surprised his daughter Cadence Owens who is in pre-k at Lynn Fanning Elementary School in Meridianville.

Cadence saw her dad and just smiled from ear to ear.

“I’m just glad to be back home and share the holidays. I wasn’t here last Christmas, Halloween, Christmas, so I was just ready to get back home and pick up where I left off, " said Captain Owens.

With welcome home signs in hand, Cadence classmates, teachers, and faculty welcomed Captain Owens in front of the school.

Which he said was worth the sacrifices he made for his family.

“I realized it was a temporary sacrifice to better my family financially and career development for me to get promoted to captain. It was just a step I had to take, and I think they will appreciate it later in life,” said Captain Owens.

Captain Owens said, for now, he will be able to stay at home with family for a few years until his next assignment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Latest News

Memorial for 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run
Mason’s Pumpkin Patch created to remember 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Federal contractors for ULA have until end of business on October 29 to get first shot
DeKalb County Schools
DeKalb County Schools demand refund money from Musical Destinations after band field trips were canceled
Federal contractor suspended
Federal contractor suspended