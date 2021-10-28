Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Two volunteer fire departments file open records request, lawsuit against Marshall County Revenue Commissioner

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two volunteer fire departments continue to fight for answers on the money they may be owed.

The Four-C Volunteer Fire Department in Arab and the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Guntersville filed a lawsuit in July, and it was amended in September to include open record requests for the fire service fees assessed.

Every day, firemen and women go above and beyond to protect and serve communities.

In 2013, the Alabama legislature passed a law requiring some fire fighting costs be passed on to every residence, business, and dwelling.

As a result, homeowners and business owners are charged a $5 fire inspection fee. The fee is included in their property taxes in Marshall County.

“It supports the fire department to support its services, and those services range from medical, fire, and automobile accidents,” said Richard Lawson, Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

Lawson said after conducting a detailed audit in 2019, they found out their income was not consistent and had decreased.

Four-C Volunteer Fire Department found similar issues.

“I worked on the act, and we had done a physical count in our coverage area before the act was passed, and we had a little over 1000 residents and dwellings in 2014, which would equate to approximately $60,000 a year and 5 percent is retained for admin fee’s,” said Lawson.

In total, Lawson said the department only received $48,000, and the amount decreased each year after.

He said both fire departments have had several meetings to resolve the issue before the lawsuit was filed, but Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson has yet to take action.

WAFF 48 also reached out to Johnson on Wednesday and has yet to hear back.

Lawson said he will continue to fight for answers to help support both volunteer fire departments.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Multiple workers told us Monday their religious and medical exemptions were denied, so they are...
Federal contractors for United Launch Alliance not showing up for work, protesting vaccine mandate
Decatur Police are asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.
Decatur Police locate runaway teen safe
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
A school bus in Cullman County was involved in a wreck on Wednesday morning.
School bus involved in wreck on Wednesday

Latest News

Marshall County Sheriff's at Asbury High School.
Officials in Albertville, Marshall Counties warn parents about social media threats
Crime Stoppers
Crime of the Week: the case of a steak swiping suspect
Police lights by night
Deputies searching for missing man in Morgan County
$98.4 million settlement with 3M approved
Decatur City Council President says they surpassed goals in $98.4 million settlement with 3M