Two volunteer fire departments file open records request, lawsuit against Marshall County Revenue Commissioner

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two volunteer fire departments continue to fight for answers on the money they may be owed.

The Four-C Volunteer Fire Department in Arab and the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Guntersville filed a lawsuit in July, and it was amended in September to include open record requests for the fire service fees assessed.

In 2013, the Alabama legislature passed a law requiring some fire fighting costs be passed on to every residence, business, and dwelling.

As a result, homeowners and business owners are charged a $5 fire inspection fee. The fee is included in their property taxes in Marshall County.

“It supports the fire department to support its services, and those services range from medical, fire, and automobile accidents,” said Richard Lawson, Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

Lawson said after conducting a detailed audit in 2019, they found out their income was not consistent and had decreased.

Four-C Volunteer Fire Department found similar issues.

“I worked on the act, and we had done a physical count in our coverage area before the act was passed, and we had a little over 1000 residents and dwellings in 2014, which would equate to approximately $60,000 a year and 5 percent is retained for admin fee’s,” said Lawson.

In total, Lawson said the department only received $48,000, and the amount decreased each year after.

He said both fire departments have had several meetings to resolve the issue before the lawsuit was filed, but Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson has yet to take action.

WAFF 48 also reached out to Johnson on Wednesday and has yet to hear back.

Lawson said he will continue to fight for answers to help support both volunteer fire departments.

