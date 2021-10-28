Deals
Two men safe following Morgan County boating accident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men escaped a Morgan County boating accident uninjured on Thursday morning.

According to Morgan County 911 officials, both men swam safely to a small piece of land near the accident site between the I-65 bridge and the Highway 31 bridge on the Tennessee River.

The men were test driving a Zodiac boat after the installation of a new engine. The boat flipped due to water and weather conditions.

The two men were transported to an area hospital as a precaution following the accident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

