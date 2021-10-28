Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Multiple workers told us Monday their religious and medical exemptions were denied, so they are...
Federal contractors for United Launch Alliance not showing up for work, protesting vaccine mandate
Decatur Police are asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.
Decatur Police locate runaway teen safe
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
A school bus in Cullman County was involved in a wreck on Wednesday morning.
School bus involved in wreck on Wednesday

Latest News

A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left more...
'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power in Northeast
The trooper is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the family's car twice during the...
Family speaks after trooper indicted in death of 11-year-old NY girl
Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Two volunteer fire departments file open records request, lawsuit against Marshall County Revenue Commissioner
Marshall County Sheriff's at Asbury High School.
Officials in Albertville, Marshall Counties warn parents about social media threats