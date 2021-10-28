Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers continue this afternoon, although we will see it ease up a bit during the noon hour.

Temperatures will struggle for the next few days as we see the full impact of the cold front. The 60s for today and we will even see the 50s for Friday.

Gross weather continues through parts of your weekend, unfortunately, this includes Friday evening and parts of your Saturday. We will catch a break though for your Halloween Sunday.

Finally, Sunday we will see abundant sunshine and temperatures return to the 60s… and better yet, no rain!

Following Sunday, the next stretch of days look calm, relatively cool and dry before we get our next batch of soggy weather.

