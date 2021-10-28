Supply chain slowdown in the auto industry; some repairs taking longer than usual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The supply chain slowdown is slowly creeping into every industry, including the auto world. But, not all shops are being severely impacted right now by the supply chain mess.

Christian Brothers Automotive in Hampton Cove is not dealing with any major setbacks, but owner Jeff Cole said they are staying vigilant. The Hampton Cove Christians Brothers location opened on Oct. 28, 2020. Their team has seen an array of changes over the past year within the auto industry and is prepared for what could come.

According to Cole, the parts that are typically used more often such as brake rotors, brake pads and oil filters, are still readily available. However, the larger repairs are becoming more of a challenge. For example, if you need an entire engine replacement, you could be waiting weeks for the particular parts.

Cole said his team has been lucky through this supply chain slowdown but they want to be prepared if the situation gets worse. He frequently talks with his colleagues about how to stay ahead of the game.

“We want to get vehicles in, we want to get vehicles out,” Cole said. “We want to do good work and do it in a timely fashion. So what happens if things that have been readily available, aren’t? So we have got to be looking forward and we have to be thinking about possibilities, both positive and negative.”

Cole said he recently spoke to one of their parts houses about inventory. Currently, shelves are about 80 percent full at one of their parts houses. The bottom line is, supplies are coming in, but slower than usual.

“I had the manager of one of our supply houses come in here,” Cole said. “He said they are going to be able to supply everything we need. Occasionally, it might not be in the same speediness but it shouldn’t be impacting supply.”

In terms of staffing, Cole said he’s also been lucky. There have been times during the pandemic when he needed additional staff, but Cole was able to quickly hire on more workers.

“We really go out of the way to take care of our staff,” Cole said. “So a lot of times when folks start here, they don’t end up leaving on their own because they like working here.”

