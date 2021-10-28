Stormy, windy, gloomy today with more showers & cooler temperatures to end the week

Happy Thursday! Keep your umbrella handy, you’re going to need it the next couple of days.

Showers and storms moved in overnight & are leading to a very wet start to our day today. Showers and storms will move east throughout the morning. Winds were whipping overnight and should continue to stay breezy through the morning, but the worst of the wind is past us. However, the Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1pm today. Showers and storms will clear out by midday as the dry slot wraps in from the southwest. That may allow for some sunshine by midday, but don’t anticipate too much. Temperatures should be into the mid to upper 60s today, but from there on out it gets chilly.

Wind will stay gusty through the afternoon and evening, but it will twist to the northwest as the low-pressure system slides in. This will also allow for more hit or miss showers overnight and into Friday. Friday looks particularly dreary with more drizzle and showers off and on through the day. Wind will be breezy again, but this time from the northwest. High temperatures should only reach the low to mid 50s on Friday, possibly even Saturday. Lingering showers may still be possible Saturday as well, but it does look like we will dry out sometime during the afternoon.

The good news is that it does look to finally clear out from the Valley in time for Sunday, which means that those trick-or-treaters should be dry! Sunday will be sunny with the mid to upper 60s! Sunshine will be with us into early next week before more unsettled weather returns midweek.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

