State redistricting special session starts today amid lawsuit

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTEGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State leaders are gathering today to start their special session on redistricting. That’s the redrawing of those invisible lines that determine who speaks for you in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery.

This year, all of this is all being done under a time crunch this year, like many other things, it’s because of the Coronavirus. Census data got in a few months later than usual. The last time the state had to redraw lines was in 2011. They got the census numbers in mid-February. This year, it didn’t come in until August. That’s because people couldn’t go door to door as efficiently as years past because of things like social distancing and quarantines.

Some lawmakers released a proposed plan a few days ago. The biggest change is in the congressional map, specifically in northern Alabama. Lauderdale county may be cut in half. District 4 and Robert Aderholt may take the west end away from district 5 and Mo Brooks. The current map is at the center of a lawsuit, claiming it was drawn to minimize the impact of minority voters to just one district.

Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama congressional district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama congressional district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)

Meanwhile, state house and senate districts are also set to see some slight changes.

Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama Senate district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama Senate district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama House district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama House district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama State Board of Education district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama State Board of Education district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)

Leaders are split on the process. The 2022 primary elections are just a few months away. Some want this job done quickly to make sure that election has the new districts. Others want to take their time and not rush the job. State senator Arthur Orr, says he thinks they’ve done sufficient research and need to pass the proposed map.

Candidates have to declare by January, so Orr says this needs to be done soon. ”Well I think it’s something you could study at nauseum. And you could always redraw and some people might like this area, that area. But, at the end we are at a time gun to get maps drawn and get things before the legislature.”

The special session starts at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

