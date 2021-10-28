Scatter showers continue overnight, Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers will return this evening and continue overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Rainfall totals will be less than 1/2 inch but the light to moderate rain will become more widespread as we go through the day on Friday.

It will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures staying in the low to middle 50s all day. At times we will just have drizzle and mist. Expect poor visibility at times Friday into Saturday especially in higher elevations.

Conditions will slowly improve late Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs bouncing back into the middle 60s. A shot of cold air is forecast to arrive late next week. Some areas could see the first frost or freeze by the end of next week. Have a great night. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

